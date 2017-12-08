Menu
George's book a gold mine of early history

MUCH LOVED: The legend of George Robb and his famous mine lives on in a revised e-book version.
MUCH LOVED: The legend of George Robb and his famous mine lives on in a revised e-book version. Robert Mill
Greg White
by

FOR years it was one of the Coffs Coast's best loved tourist attractions and even had a book written about it.

George's Gold was so much more than the story of George's Gold Mine at Moleton and owner George Robb who wrote the history.

The book told tall tales and true about the early settlers of the area and their lifestyle and gold mining on the Orara fields of the Eastern Dorrigo leading up to the time the mine closed in 2007.

At the age of 79, genial George passed away on June 13, 2009, but made such an indelible impression on his community that requests for a new copy of his collected yarns and wisdom have seen original editor and publisher Robert Mill prepare a free e-book version.

"The book went out of print before the mine closed,” Robert said.

"The e-book may be downloaded as an Acrobat pdf file and features many updates from the original print version.

"It is in colour with many photographs showing the mine in its tourism glory.”

Robert was approached by Coffs Harbour Library's digitisation specialist Debbie Campbell to see if it was possible to obtain copies.

As a friend of George, he then made the decision to go digital, update the book and offer it as a free download in memory of a pioneer and highly respected character of the area.

It may surprise the mine which opened in 1978 was not named for George Robb.

The name came from George Ellis, a friend and mentor of the later George.

It's estimated more than 150,000 visitors turned up to see the 1908 stamper battery crushing ore over the almost three decades the attraction remained open.

The website to download the e-book is www.rmwebed.com.au

Topics:  coffs coast tourist attractions coffs harbour library debbie campbell george ellis george robb george's gold e-book george's gold mine orara gold fields of the eastern dorrigo robert mill

Coffs Coast Advocate
