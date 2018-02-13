Menu
Geoff King Motors take a drive of a golfing kind

Geoff and Paul King with Golf NSW's Graeme Phillipson after it was announced Geoff King Motors will be a presenting partner in both 2018 and 2019 at the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville.
Brad Greenshields
by

A LOCAL business synonymous with sponsoring local sport and surf lifesaving will be the presenting partner for next week's Australian Ladsies Classic - Bonville.

Golf NSW announced this morning that Geoff King Motors will not only be the presenting partners at Bonville for the next two years but are also offering the chance for a lucky player to win a new car.

Any player who can manage a hole-in-one during weekend play on Bonville Golf Resort's par-three 8th hole can drive home in a new car from Geoff King Motors.

Golf NSW's general manager of golf, Graeme Phillipson, said he was thrilled with the deal.

"Geoff King is a well known and respected name in the Coffs Coast district," Mr Phillipson said.

"It is great to see a business renowned for community support like Geoff King Motors get behind the Australian Ladies Classic."

Geoff King Motors sales manager Paul King said the company was proud to support another major new event for the Coffs region.　

"It's wonderful to have an international event here like the Australian Ladies Classic showcasing Coffs Harbour to the world," he said.

"Showcasing Coffs, as we did with the World Rally Championship last year, helps put our region on the world stage. We value and support our local community, the local surf clubs, and the related tourism opportunities.

"The Australian Ladies Classic-Bonville and the women's NSW Open also recognise the substantial contribution women and sport deliver to our community."

