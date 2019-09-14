Menu
TRAGEDY: David Halliwell (second from right) has died after a horrific road accident today. He is mourned by cycling buddies Trevor Dempsey, Nick Coull and Brett Lynam.
'Gentle giant' cyclist mourned by close friend

Eden Boyd
14th Sep 2019 6:03 PM
A "GENTLE giant" who used his passion for cycling to help save lives has left a community feeling devastated after his death.

David Halliwell, affectionately known as "Woolie's Dave" by best mates, died this morning after a tragic road accident.

The 62-year-old leaves a hole not only in his "loving family", but in a cycling group who shared his love for the ride.

Friend of 15 years Trevor Dempsey said he was "absolutely gutted" by the news of Dave's passing.

"He was a likeable, honest man, and thought highly of by all cycling buddies" he said.

A "great family man", Trevor said his best mate would be mourned by his wife, two children and multiple grandchildren.

"He will be dearly missed," he said. "He was a great, great guy.

"I've had countless texts, even from people who he hadn't spoken to in years, offering condolences.

"He was very highly regarded."

Dave was looking forward to a retirement filled with what he loves doing most, Trevor said.

"He was going to do a lot of cycling in retirement," he said.

"He was a manager at Woolworths, and had been at Maroochydore for several years."

The Sippy Downs resident frequently raised money for cancer research, most notably through the gruelling Tour de Cure ride.

Dave faced a cancer diagnosis himself, having one of his kidneys removed after doctors found a tumour.

"He was extremely safe with regards to road rules and care," Trevor said.

"It shows what kind of man he was."

