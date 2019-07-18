Genius iPhone battery charging trick

Woman showing a mobile phone with low battery icon in the screen.

Woman showing a mobile phone with low battery icon in the screen.

Apple's next major iPhone update adds a clever way to make your battery last longer.

It's trying to solve a major problem for smartphones: batteries degrade over time, meaning you'll get use out of a single charge.

It can make a huge difference.

Apple estimates that your iPhone battery holds 80% as much charge after two years compared to when it was new.

One way of improving battery health is to avoid charging your phone to 100% and then leaving it on charge for a long period of time.

This typically happens every single day if you charge your phone overnight - and it's just not practical to wake up at 2am and unplug your iPhone.

So with the upcoming iOS 13 update, Apple is adding an optional feature called Optimised Battery Charging.

"A new option helps slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged," Apple explains.

"iPhone uses on-device machine learning to understand your daily charging routine so it can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use it."

Apple has come up with a clever way to make your battery last longer than ever before.

Basically, the iPhone will learn your charging habits and then control your charging accordingly.

Let's say you charge your phone overnight and then unplug it at 7am.

Apple's machine learning will learn this habit, and then plan your charging schedule accordingly.

So it will quickly charge your iPhone up to 80% overnight, and then trickle-charge the final 20% just before you wake up.

This means that your phone wouldn't be charged fully if you woke up at 4am.

But it would generally improve your battery health over time - keeping your iPhone in good nick for longer.

Replacing an iPhone battery currently costs £79, so it's worth looking after it.

The bad news is that iOS 13 doesn't officially launch until September.

However, you can get an early "test" version of it right now - just follow our guide below.

HOW TO GET IOS 13

The beta version of iOS 13 is available for anyone to download right now.

If you want to try iOS 13 beta then you can sign up on the Apple Beta page and register with your Apple ID.

Then you'll need to log in to the Beta Software Program and click on "Enrol" to sign up your iOS device.

Then you need to download and install the configuration profile.

The beta version of iOS will then be available in"Settings", under "General" and then "Software Update".

The official iOS 13 update should be available for everyone in September and it is likely to launch alongside or just after the new 2019 iPhones.

Don't expect your phone to work perfectly with the beta version of any software as there will still be glitches that need to be resolved before the software is available to everyone.

Apple is rumoured to be launching the biggest iPhone ever with an enormous 6.7-inch screen later this year.

And a man's life may have been saved by taking an Apple Watch ECG just days after the feature launched in Europe.

For future-gazers: concept images show what the iPhone 2020 could look like.

What new features would you like to see added to iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.