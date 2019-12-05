Menu
The sculpture is being funded by a local philanthropist who has generously offered to gift it as a work of public art for the community.
Generous donor to fund bold public artwork

Janine Watson
5th Dec 2019 7:30 PM
A concept design for a major sculpture in Dorrigo is being exhibited for community consultation.

It is being funded by a local philanthropist who has offered to gift it as a work of public art for the community.

The design can be viewed at Bellingen Shire Council libraries, online via Council’s Create engagement portal and at Council’s Bellingen Administration Building.

Copies of the concept design will also be forwarded to businesses and residences in the commercial area of the northern end of Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

The concept design called Water Cloud was selected as the best design after being assessed by a selection panel including the philanthropist; artists and community members; and Bellingen Shire Council Mayor, Dominic King.

The public art designers needed to provide a design that would:

  • Provide a visual attraction for pedestrians and motorists.
  • Contribute to social sustainability and town activation.
  • Visually communicate the commemorate stories of the shire.
  • Display high quality fabrication techniques and craftsmanship.

This is the type of sculpture envisaged in Council’s 2014 Public Art plan and the concept design features lighting to enable the sculpture to be seen at night.

Community consultation on the design will be open until Wednesday, January 8.

