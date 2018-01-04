Generosity tipped to top $4.2 billion in financial year

GOOD GIVING: Charitable donations are expected to top $400 billion this financial year.

WHETHER it's the Red Cross door knock or the Salvos' Winter Appeal.

From a sausage sizzle at Bunnings to passing the hat around for surf lifesavers, Aussies plan to be more giving in 2018 despite rising living costs according to new research done by finder.com.

A whopping $4.2 billion or more will be contributed to charity by adult Australians, and increase of around 10 per cent on 2016-17, which works out around $336 per person.

Thirteen per cent said they intend to donate over $500.

About 12.4 million people already donate to charity annually and one in five say they are planning to give more than they did last year.

Money expert Bessie Hassan said it could be thanks to charities finding innovative ways to fund raise with the help of social media and other technology.

"An added incentive to give is that all charitable gifts and donations over $2 are tax deductible,” she said.

"Just remember to grab a receipt when you make a donation so you can benefit from the exemption come tax time.”

However, the research shows Generation X - those squeezed in between the baby boomers and the millennials - are having the biggest impact.

"Generation X are the most charitable age group and are expected to give an average of $400 each in 2018.

"Considering they are the most cash strapped group with mortgages and school fees to cover that says a lot.”