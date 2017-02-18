Generation next for Roos

THERE'S been plenty of talk over the summer about who's no longer playing at North Melbourne but with the JLT Community Series about to start, the club's general manager of football said it's time to watch out for the club's exciting future.

"There's certainly a lot of excitement and enthusiasm within the group over summer," Cameron Joyce said.

"Those four or five guys leaving at the end of 2016 certainly provides a fair bit of opportunity for the guys so I think they've certainly seen that and a lot of them think there's an opportunity and a spot for them from round one onwards."

Joyce said the squad chosen for tomorrow's match is a good mixture of youth and experience but there'll be plenty of new faces to look out for.

"We're going to have 11 in our squad of 29 for the weekend that are almost debutants, that haven't played AFL footy before," he said.

"There's two guys from other clubs in Marley Williams and Nathan Hrovat and another two guys that have played a small amount of footy last year, sort of less than 10 games in Corey Wagner and Ryan Clarke.

"So there's 15 guys in the squad, and most of them will play, that we're really looking forward to seeing how some of those go as some of them have had a really strong summer."

Then there's the exciting prospects who've had a good taste of senior football and look ready to take the next step such as Trent Dumont, Kayne Turner and the athletic Mason Wood (pictured).

"There's a number of guys that we think have got bright futures that haven't played a lot of footy," Joyce said.

"Mason Wood is certainly one of those and got injured when he was just starting to kick on last year so we're really looking forward to seeing how Mason goes this year and hopefully he can have a clear run at it and string some games together."