Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Father At Home With Sleeping Newborn Baby Daughter
Father At Home With Sleeping Newborn Baby Daughter
News

Gender now optional on Aussie birth certificates

by AAP
10th Apr 2019 4:53 PM

Tasmania has become the first Australian jurisdiction to make gender optional on birth certificates.

The controversial reforms were passed by the state's lower house Wednesday afternoon on the casting vote of Liberal Speaker Sue Hickey, who voted against her party.

The laws also remove the requirement for transgender people to have sexual reassignment surgery in order to have a new gender recognised.

Amendments to the controversial bill were finalised last week after a marathon three-day debate concluded on Thursday night.

The legislation allows 16-year-olds to change their registered gender via a statutory declaration without permission of their parents.

It also removes the requirement for transgender people to have sexual reassignment surgery in order to have their new gender recognised. The reforms were attached to legislation bringing Tasmania into line with national same-sex laws.

"I congratulate those upper-house members who put people before politics and who stood up for equality and inclusion," Tasmanian transgender rights activist Martine Delaney said.

"When historians come to write about how Tasmania adopted the best transgender laws in the nation, and the world, they will say the quietest voices spoke the loudest."

The reforms, brought forward by the state's Labor opposition and Greens, passed the lower house late last year when rogue Liberal Speaker Sue Hickey crossed the floor.

The government labelled the legislation as "deeply flawed" and lacking in consultation.

'"(We) have strong concerns about the unintended legal consequences of the amendments," Liberal MLC Leonie Hiscutt said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year labelled the push to remove gender from birth certificates as "ridiculous", while the Australian Christian Lobby has said the removal of gender on birth certificates was ignoring biological truths.

More Stories

birth certificate editors picks gender identity tasmania

Top Stories

    NSW Police issue amber alert for missing Grafton toddler

    NSW Police issue amber alert for missing Grafton toddler

    Crime NSW Police Force is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a toddler who has been missing from the Grafton area since Monday morning.

    • 10th Apr 2019 3:45 PM
    Pollie tells activists to leave our farmers alone

    premium_icon Pollie tells activists to leave our farmers alone

    News The Aussie Farms Map took eight years to compile.

    • 10th Apr 2019 3:51 PM
    Did Kmart kill city centre retail?

    premium_icon Did Kmart kill city centre retail?

    News Maybe it's a case of you get what you pay for

    Animal activist needs your help to pay her fines

    premium_icon Animal activist needs your help to pay her fines

    News Globe-trotting protester crowd funds to pay off her police fines