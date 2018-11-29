Gen next teeing off in Bonville

BRIGHT FUTURES: Amy Chu and Josh Gadd won the Bonville Champions Trophy during a big week of junior golf at Bonville Golf Resort last year.

Golf: Bonville Golf Resort will welcome 52 of the best junior golfers from across New South Wales when the invitation only Jack Newton Junior Golf Classic returns to The Coffs Coast next week.

Junior golfers aged 12-17 have qualified for the prestigious Bonville Champions Trophy by winning a scratch age or overall event at any of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Tour events during the 2018 season.

The Jack Newton Junior Golf program promotes grass roots golf in Australia and the Champions Trophy is an aspirational end of year event for the junior players.

Players will contest four rounds of golf over a three day period, beginning Wednesday, as well as a Junior-Am on December 4 to crown age champions for 2018.

Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee, USPGA Tour, British Match Play and Australian Open winner Jack Newton will join players for the week and claims his greatest victory is his work with junior golf.

"I've always much rather gone to a junior golf tournament over a professional one. The way kids play - 'there's the ball, there's the club, just hit it.” The kids playing the game are incredibly refreshing.” Newton said.

Now it its sixth year, the Champions Trophy has established itself as the most prestigious junior competition in Australia.

2017 girls champion Amy Chu found a start in the Australian Ladies Classic in 2019 and is well on her way to the LPGA tour.

Boys champion Joshua Gadd most recently gained entry into both the Queensland Open and NSW Open.