Gelding popular with the punters salutes

FIRST PAST THE POST: Raymond Spokes guided Boncosta to victory in the final event at the Pink Silks Race Day on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

HORSE RACING: A large crowd became extra vocal when Brett Bellamy's Boncosta was first past the post in the final race at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Starting as the second favourite at $5, the six-year-old gelding settled well in the 1600m event and never looked like getting beaten thanks to a superb ride from Raymond Spokes.

"As a rule I don't give Raymond any instructions, he's ridden him a heap in work so I leave it up to Ray,” Bellamy said of Spokes' ride.

"When he landed where he did I was very confident we'd be hard to beat in the finish.”

Bellamy said he was happy to help the punters finish off the day on the right note.

"It seemed like 98 out of every 100 people backed him... A lot of people came up to tell me they were on him.”

Bellamy said Boncosta's win meant even more because of the day.

"Pink Silks has been a great initiative by the girls, to do what they've done and get it to where it is now is outstanding. A lot of hard work behind the scenes would have gone into it over the years,” he said.

"It's always emotional to win a race on that day.”

With Boncosta maturing and relaxing more during the race, Bellamy believes his charger may be able to get out over the 2000m.

"If not we can always go back down to the mile,” he said.

"I don't have any races picked out for him; he's a versatile horse so I can take him anywhere. But he does have a distinct like of the wet, so while it's dry we need to make hay while the sun shines.”