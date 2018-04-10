Menu
Login
AFL

Ablett ‘out for a few weeks’

10th Apr 2018 5:49 PM

GEELONG has not put a timeline on a return date for superstar Gary Ablett after scans revealed he has strained his right hamstring.

The Cats confirmed on Tuesday that Ablett would miss at least a few weeks after suffering the injury in the final term of the loss to West Coast on Sunday.

But the club won't speculate on when it expects Ablett to return, declaring it is "taking the view that each player can heal at a different rate."

Ablett said he would endeavour to return as soon as possible.

"The scans are as expected and I will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain," he  said.

Ablett hobbles off the ground after injuring his hamstring. Picture: AAP
Ablett hobbles off the ground after injuring his hamstring. Picture: AAP

 

"I will do everything I can to rehab the injury and get back out there.

"Obviously it is disappointing to miss playing the next few games with the team, but it is a long season and we are all positive that this will be a minor setback."

It is the second hamstring injury Ablett has suffered this year, having missed the Cats' two pre-season clash with the injury.

The Cats were left counting the cost of their second loss of the season, with Cam Guthrie (ankle) and Nakia Cockatoo (knee) also injured.

They join defenders Harry Taylor (foot) and Lachie Henderson (knee) on the sidelines.

Related Items

afl gary ablett geelong

Top Stories

    Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

    Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

    News Police urge locals to take precautions when leaving their cars parked following the "recent phenomenon” of thefts taking place from unlocked cars.

    • 10th Apr 2018 6:00 PM
    Health experts warn mosquito numbers are expected to boom

    Health experts warn mosquito numbers are expected to boom

    News Health experts urge residents to protect themselves from viruses.

    • 10th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    A celebration with fine music

    A celebration with fine music

    News DON'T miss your chance to see concert pianist David Heldgott

    Dangerous surf expected along the coast tomorrow

    Dangerous surf expected along the coast tomorrow

    News BOM issues hazardous surf warning for April 11.

    Local Partners