Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Aussie teacher charged over sex with student

by Ashley Argoon
28th Jan 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.

 

Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied

Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.

It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.

Geelong Christian College declined to comment.

ashley.argoon@news.com.au

@ashargoon

More Stories

Show More
child abuse child sex abuse crime teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Powerful union recognised in Australia Day honours

        premium_icon Powerful union recognised in Australia Day honours

        News Jean-Paul estimates 800 ‘seekers’ have been through their doors.

        Media commentary on sports rort ‘fanciful’ : Conaghan

        premium_icon Media commentary on sports rort ‘fanciful’ : Conaghan

        News Pat Conaghan says 'sports rorts' did not influence poll results.

        Landholders plan legal action against NPWS over bushfires

        premium_icon Landholders plan legal action against NPWS over bushfires

        News Six Northern NSW landholders seek damages from NPWS over fires.