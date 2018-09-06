Menu
Gaye Vieira is fighting for her life and a boy, 3, in the back seat was uninjured. Picture: TNV
News

Police car crash leaves racing wife critical

by Nick Hansen, Eliza Barr
6th Sep 2018 4:47 AM
The wife of a prominent racehorse owner is fighting for life in hospital after her car was involved in a crash with a police car in Cronulla on Wednesday.

Gai Vieira - wife of Sydney racing identity Bert Vieira - bore the brunt of the collision when a Highway Patrol car, with its lights and sirens activated, slammed into her Mercedes as she turned right out of Connels Rd onto The Kingsway about 12pm.

Gai Vieira.
Bert Vieira.
Mrs Vieira, 58, was rushed to St George Hospital in a critical condition, while a three-year-old boy who was sitting on the back seat of her car was uninjured. Mrs Vieira underwent surgery last night.

The male senior constable was treated for minor facial injuries.

A witness said he heard another car speeding up the Kingsway before the police car followed it up the road.

"I heard the sirens and saw the lights as well," he said.

The car Mrs Vieira was driving, after the crash. Picture: TNV
Another witness said he saw Mrs Vieira lying near the car after the crash.

"The woman was turning right out of Connels Rd onto the Kingsway and she was hit by the police," the man said.

Bert and Gaye Vieira with Trapeze Artist, a horse they part-own. Picture: Twitter
Bert Vieira is a part owner in the horse tipped to take out this year's $13 million The Everest race at Randwick in October - Trapeze Artist.

Police declared the crash a critical incident, meaning it will be subject to an independent review.

The Kingsway westbound remained closed for several hours as police combed the scene.

The police car after the collision. Picture: TNV
The crash scene at the intersection of Connels Road and The Kingsway, Cronulla. Picture: TNV
A NSW Police vehicle has been involved in an MVA on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the intersection of Connels Road and The Kingsway, Cronulla. One person is in a serious condition in hospital. Picture: TNV
