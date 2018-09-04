Gay-sex hotspot is running rampant

The public toilets on Razorback Rd where men are meeting up for sex.

The public toilets on Razorback Rd where men are meeting up for sex. Scott Davis

A GAY-sex hotspot on a quiet Tweed Heads street is "running rampant" despite the council tearing down a picnic shelter which allowed the sexual activities to go unnoticed.

And a group of concerned residents now wants to take back the area and eradicate its "creepy" reputation.

The Tweed Daily News reported in April that Razorback Rd in Tweed Heads had become a notorious "cruising" spot for men to meet other men for sex.

At the time, a resident said about 30 men were regularly meeting at the public toilets on the road where they would have sex in either the toilets or a picnic shelter up the road on Razorback Hill, leaving neighbours in fear for the safety of their children.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Tweed Shire Council has torn down a dodgy picnic area which was used by men to have sex discreetly.

Despite the council tearing down the shelter after a series of reports to police, men are still meeting at the public toilets where they have even set up a "pay it forward" system, leaving condoms in a tree for the next person to use.

One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said they walked into the toilets and filmed three men exchanging sexual favours.

Two were later charged by police.

"I walked in on three guys in a sexual act, they quickly stopped and claimed they were just having a p--- but I said 'you're taking the p--- mate'," the resident said.

"I told them to get out and that there were kids up here and they all walked out looking shameful."

The resident said on another two occasions, a man was filmed walking through people's gardens half-naked and masturbating near a water tank.

The water tank has since been fenced off by the council.

A "pay it forward” system for condoms has been set up in a tree outside the toilets on Razorback Rd.

Other incidents have included a 15-year-old boy being propositioned by a man in his 50s, a taxi driver being grabbed on the crotch while using the toilets, and an elderly woman who was walking her dog when she caught two men having sex.

The men continued when they saw the woman wasn't a threat.

The resident said Tweed detective's had increased patrols in the area but men were still "coming up by the droves".

"The removal of the picnic shelter has just bottle-necked them to the toilets," he said.

"Some of the guys might be up there for a quick cheap thrill, but some will stay and it will just get worse and worse.

"It's a real problem."

They said about 15 residents were working with the council and police to tackle the issue, with many suggesting the toilet block be decommissioned.

A man has been seen walking half-naked around Razorback on several occasions.

A council spokesperson said a safety audit of the area was done with Tweed police last month.

"Council is dealing with the issue through the community safety audit and is waiting to hear about the results before taking any other further action which may be required," they said.

Detective chief inspector of Tweed Police Brendon Cullen said the area was regularly patrolled and reports from residents had brought "multiple" arrests.

"It is an issue for us and we want to keep the area safe," he said.

"If people are engaging in lewd acts in a public place they can expect police to take firm action against them."