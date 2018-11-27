Menu
Joanne McCauley
Joanne McCauley Philip Norrish
Gatton cyclist murder-accused denied bail bid

Peter Hardwick
by
27th Nov 2018 10:59 AM | Updated: 1:55 PM
A WOMAN accused to running down a cyclist in Gatton in 2012 has had her bail bid denied in the Supreme Court.

Joanne Marie McAuley, 46, is charged with one count of murder over the death of cyclist Shui Ki Chan near Gatton.

Ms McAuley has been in custody since she was charged with murder following a Coronial Inquest into the death which occurred on August 22, 2012.

Barrister David Jones, for Ms McAuley, this morning applied before the Toowoomba Supreme Court to have his client released on bail as the matter progresses through the courts.

The application was objected to by Crown prosecutor Mark Green.

Justice Martin Burns denied Ms McAuley and adjourned the matter to a later date.

