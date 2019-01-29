Teen’s $10-a-head house party turns sour

Corey “Party Boy” Worthington, 16 at the time, became infamous in 2008 when he hosted an out of control party in Melbourne that spilled into the streets.

QUEENSLAND'S new "Party Boy" has apologised to neighbours after he called the police on his own event on Sunday night.

Reports emerged of 500-800 teenagers spilling into the semi-rural streets of Beachmere, in the Moreton Bay region, after "three car loads" of men allegedly crashed the party and began shooting fireworks at the house.

Police confirmed they assisted with traffic control, but were not investigating as no formal complaints were made and the party was not declared an Out of Control Event.

Host Hayden Holmes, 17, had spent close to $1000 and two weeks preparing for the belated Australia Day party at his grandparents' 80-acre property.

Hayden Holmes has organised three parties at his grandparents 80 acre property since December.

He charged $10 entry to cover costs of a DJ - $500, photographer - $200, water bottles, food and even portaloos.

It was the third event he had organised at the property in less than two months - this weekend being by far the largest.

Invites were issued to more than 400 people through a closed Facebook event page to only people Hayden knew and they were able to bring extras at his discretion.

A noise complaint was made to police at roughly 8.20pm and by 11pm the party had dispersed following an altercation between the host family and the alleged gatecrashers.

"The two previous parties ran perfect," Hayden said. "Everyone was respectful, no one was being an idiot and the police didn't even come to the second party.

"At the third party everyone was having a good time. A girl asked if these guys could come in, three carloads of them, they refused to pay entry but I let it go because I didn't want it to escalate.

"They set off a firework at my little sister's window and my parents freaked out.

"Police were contacted and when the men found out, one tried to punch my dad."

The next day Hayden said he and a group of friends were up at 4am cleaning nearby streets and he issued a heart-felt apology on Facebook accepting responsibility for the party.

The teenager said he would not be having any big parties anytime soon before posting "Haha just had an interview with the local newspaper … Round 4, who's keen" to the closed Facebook event page.