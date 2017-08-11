Gastro outbreak alert

REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days.

A GASTRO outbreak has struck the North Coast - just as our region is suffering one of its worst ever flu seasons.

More than 1900 people attended local emergency departments with gastroenteritis in the past week, a 34% increase on the usual number for this time of year.

At the same time, more than 550 people have been confirmed with influenza across the Northern NSW Local Health District this year, crippling our hospitals and leaving the elderly vulnerable to severe illness.

The increase in emergency department presentations for gastro has coincided with a rise in viral gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and rotavirus in child care centres and aged care facilities.

In the past week, 32 gastroenteritis outbreaks in centres were reported, affecting at least 286 people. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches.

Director of the Communicable Diseases Branch Dr Vicky Sheppeard said viral gastroenteritis was highly infectious and spread via direct contact with an infected person.

"Norovirus and rotavirus spreads easily from person to person... the best defence is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 10 seconds,” Dr Sheppeard said.

All children should receive rotavirus vaccine at six weeks and four months of age. The vaccine is around 70% effective in preventing rotavirus infectionand gives protection for up to five years.

Meanwhile, the region is on track for its worst annual influenza outbreak with record breaking diagnoses in June and July, which combined saw 339 cases compared with 110 last year. This month, there has already been 94 cases.

Most flu seasons are sparked by a single strain but this year multiple strains A, A (H3n2), A (H1N1), B Yamagata and Victoria are circulating.

Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones said the outbreak was putting a strain on resources.

"Patients are coming in with the influenza critically unwell and we're always full, but with the flu season, we're really struggling,” he said.