26°
News

Gastro outbreak alert

Alina Rylko | 11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days.
REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GASTRO outbreak has struck the North Coast - just as our region is suffering one of its worst ever flu seasons.

More than 1900 people attended local emergency departments with gastroenteritis in the past week, a 34% increase on the usual number for this time of year.

At the same time, more than 550 people have been confirmed with influenza across the Northern NSW Local Health District this year, crippling our hospitals and leaving the elderly vulnerable to severe illness.

The increase in emergency department presentations for gastro has coincided with a rise in viral gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and rotavirus in child care centres and aged care facilities.

In the past week, 32 gastroenteritis outbreaks in centres were reported, affecting at least 286 people. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches.

Director of the Communicable Diseases Branch Dr Vicky Sheppeard said viral gastroenteritis was highly infectious and spread via direct contact with an infected person.

"Norovirus and rotavirus spreads easily from person to person... the best defence is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 10 seconds,” Dr Sheppeard said.

All children should receive rotavirus vaccine at six weeks and four months of age. The vaccine is around 70% effective in preventing rotavirus infectionand gives protection for up to five years.

Meanwhile, the region is on track for its worst annual influenza outbreak with record breaking diagnoses in June and July, which combined saw 339 cases compared with 110 last year. This month, there has already been 94 cases.

Most flu seasons are sparked by a single strain but this year multiple strains A, A (H3n2), A (H1N1), B Yamagata and Victoria are circulating.

Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones said the outbreak was putting a strain on resources.

"Patients are coming in with the influenza critically unwell and we're always full, but with the flu season, we're really struggling,” he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast region flu season gastro outbreak winter 2017

Praise for Gumbaynggir language

Praise for Gumbaynggir language

SECRETARY of the NSW Department of Education, Mark Scott, had nothing but praise for what he described as our 'innovative' Mid-North Coast schools.

Why invest in the stadium?

The Southern Stars will play two one dayers versus England at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on October 26 and October 29.

With $13.4 million announced it's a question worth answering.

The Ashes tickets are up for sale

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor, Cr Denise Knight along with Australian womens cricketer Lauren Cheatle and local juniors announce the start of ticket sales for the upcoming ODI's against England.

Tickets for two women's ODIs to be played in Coffs are now on sale.

Super Tonic has Bellamy Sydney bound

The Brett Bellamy trained Super Tonic will be running in the TAB Highway Handicap at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

Unbeaten mare justifies trainer's first trip in long time to Sydney.

Local Partners

Man cops $450 fine for pouring coffee on ground

BYRON Bay or Byron Pay? Residents outraged by an aggravated littering fine issued for pouring coffee outside resident's van.

Time to keep the rising water at bay

DESTRUCTION: In 2011, residents Jean and Reg Toovey stood at the front of their flooded home at Sunset Caravan Park.

Flood improvements coming for Woolgoolga

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

AUSTRALIAN singer Paulini Curuenavuli has been allegedly caught bribing a government employee under investigation for links to a bikie gang.

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

Better Than the Big 4 - Rental Yield of 6.4%!!!

4/27 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $239,000

Offering very healthy returns, this unit has a current lease in place with tenants that would like to stay on and is perfectly positioned within walking distance...

ELEMENTS@COFFS... Coffs Harbours Most Exciting New Estate!

Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced between...

Stages 1C, 2A & 9 Now Selling! Located just off Stadium Drive, elements@coffs is a quality land release on the eastern side of the highway in an ultra convenient...

Everywhere You Sit You Have Stunning Ocean And Island Views

16A Elouera Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 1 $1,875,000

This Sapphire Beachfront home offers the ultimate coastal lifestyle with breath taking ocean and island views plus your very own private rain forest walk to the...

Calling All Investors and First Home Buyers

65 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $479,000

This ideal investor or first home is situated a short 780m stroll to the sands of Park Beach and 700m to Park Beach Plaza. Perfectly positioned to embrace Coffs...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO ENTER THE MARKET OR IDEAL INVESTMENT

7/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $289,000 ...

Spacious two bedroom unit, positioned just from the Coffs Harbour CBD! Generous size bedrooms, original bathroom with freshly renovated kitchen and laundry and a...

&quot;Peaceful, Easy 1 1/2 Acres Beautiful Bonville&quot;

Lot 29 Grandis Rd, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Parcels of vacant land like this are very hard to come by.This fantastic block comes complete with power already to the site plus a double colorbond shed, all you...

Sweet, neat, complete!...

30 Aquamarine drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000 ...

Whether starting out or slowing down, this immaculate home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to sunny Sawtell is the perfect property. With nothing to do...

&quot;Popular Korora Haven Estate&quot;

38 Bruce Taylor Circuit, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $825,000

Set in the popular Korora Haven Estate, this brand new extra large quality home currently under construction ticks all the boxes with flowing open-plan, plenty of...

Impressive Beachside Townhouse

2/6 Sandon Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 AUCTION

This impressive beachside townhouse certainly has class. Easy walking distance to beautiful Diggers Beach and one of an exclusive pair at this premier beachside...

Unique with nothing to critique..

7 Cardinal Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 $499,000

This beautifully presented and unique 3 bedroom all with built Ins and ceiling fans is immaculately presented the master is generous in size and has an...

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.