UPDATE: Gas leak fears in hospital theatres

ATMOSPHERE CHECK: A Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Hazmat crew were at Lismore Base Hospital early Monday morning to check on a possible gas leak. After conducting atmospheric tests it was declared safe. Alison Paterson

UPDATE, Tuesday 7.30am: THE health service says work is continuing to monitor the theatres at Lismore Base Hospital following reports of an "unusual odor".

Fire and rescue crews were called to the hospital early on Monday morning.

Acting chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Lynne Weir, said emergency services personnel assessed the area and conducted testing.

"They could not identify any source of the odour and the area was cleared for staff to return and normal services were resumed," she said.

"As a precaution, one staff member was reviewed by medical staff in the Emergency Department.

"NNSWLHD can reassure the community that there is no danger to patients or the general public, and maintenance staff are continuing to monitor the area."

Original story: FIREFIGHTERS were called to the Lismore Base Hospital early this morning after fears of a gas leak.

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore station officer Jim Connors said a crew was tasked to attend the hospital around 5.15am.

He said a surgeon had been ill and another member of staff collapsed so the crew undertook an atmospheric check in the maternity ward.

"The first crew arrived on scene in an appliance but could not detect anything then another member of the medical staff took ill so they called in the Hazmat appliance and crew," he said.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using separate gas detectors did the checks."

Mr Connors said Hazmat crew undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the situation.

"We systematically checked the cooling tower as this is where the air-conditioning intake is, the boiler room for carbon monoxide and all the theatres," he said.

"When we found nothing untoward, we declared the atmosphere to habitable."

Lismore Base Hospital has been approached for comment.