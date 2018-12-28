Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Correctional Centre.
Maryborough Correctional Centre. Valerie Horton
News

Gas deployed, M'boro jail placed into lockdown

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Dec 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEAR gas was deployed and a unit was placed into lockdown after prisoners caused a disturbance at the Maryborough Jail.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said five prisoners caused a disturbance in a secure unit at the correctional centre on Friday morning, causing damage to the cell.

The prisoners refused to comply with officers, who deployed gas to subdue them.

The unit was placed in lockdown and will remain in lockdown for the rest of the day.

No officers were injured.

Maryborough Correctional Centre general manager Alan Ingram said the officers acted "professionally and effectively to minimise the risk associated with the behaviour of this small group of prisoners".

More Stories

fccrime fcprison maryborough jail prisoners
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    News Take care when entering waterways.

    A harrowing history of beach drownings

    premium_icon A harrowing history of beach drownings

    News A confronting reality, Moonee Beach drownings are far from the first

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News Lifesaving information for beach goers.

    Local Partners