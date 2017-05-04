Gary the Goat on the Coffs Coast

Viral sensation Gary has been spotted in various sites around the Coffs Coast.

ARGUABLY one of Australia's most beloved national treasures, viral sensation Gary the Goat and his owner Jimbo Bazoobi have arrived on the Coffs Coast.

Bringing along his crude and slightly offensive humour delivered through the 'lost art of Aussie vernacular', Bazoobi and his hilariously oblivious goat Gary are preparing for their comedy show at the Coffs Hotel this Saturday.

Sporting what appears to be purple and pink streaks on his coat, Gary was spotted in various sites in the area, from the Big Banana to Dorrigo.

For those not familiar with the comedy act, it should be warned the true-blue duo's humour is not for the faint-hearted.

With almost 2 million 'likes' on Facebook, Gary sky-rocketed to fame after police busted the goat eating vegetation in Sydney's Circular Quay.

Catch them at The Coffs from 7.30pm Saturday, May 6.