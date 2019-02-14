Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Gardener spared jail over pot find

by Alexandria Utting
12th Feb 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GARDENER caught with 15 cannabis plants in his backyard has been spared jail time after a court heard he had been using the drug to deal with chronic pain.

Daniel Fischer, 39, injured his back at high school and had a spinal fusion several years ago, but has suffered from pain most of his life.

In 2004, he was caught with marijuana and police found him with one cannabis plant in 2008.

So in 2018, when police found 15 plants dotted around his home near Ipswich, it was "not his first rodeo", the Brisbane District Court was on Tuesday told.

Fischer pleaded guilty to producing about 10kg of the drug and possessing a pipe.

He was sentenced to four months jail, but granted immediate parole and had no conviction recorded after several references given to the court "spoke very highly of him".

The court heard the 39-year-old, who runs a gardening business, is in essence a pensioner.

His defence barrister told the court Fischer has now realised he needed to stop using the illegal drug to treat his life-long back condition and was investigating medical cannabis treatments.

Judge Michael Shanahan noted during sentencing he had been told on previous occasions medical cannabis was difficult to source for those who need it but Fischer should "explore that as best you can".

drug laws editors picks medicinal cannabis queensland crime

Top Stories

    Premier promises funds for local stadium

    premium_icon Premier promises funds for local stadium

    News Gladys Berejiklian was in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    premium_icon TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    News A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast.

    Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    premium_icon Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    News The local protest is part of a nation-wide 'forest uprising'.