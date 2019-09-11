‘Gangster Granny’ charged with supplying drugs

An alleged pistol-packing 68-year-old grandmother has been charged with using her Sydney home to run a methamphetamine and cannabis distribution operation.

Loretta Robinson was arrested at a small brick cottage in Hurstville where police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, a revolver, a taser, scales, and mobile phones.

A gun, drugs and other items seized from the home. Pictures: NSW Police

While police accuse Robinson of being a drug dealer, her social media account portrays her as an animal-loving grandmother-of-three nick-named "Nanny Tex".

Robinson regularly shared posts about lost animals, her grandchildren and her beloved dog Rocky.

Posting photos of Rocky getting washed in a DIY machine while on holiday in Western Australia in 2016, she wrote: "We need dog washes like this in Sydney at service station - what a great idea Perth has, Rocky enjoying his pampering with Nanny Tex."

In another post she has a picture of a bird, called Paris, saying: "Pleasure to babysit, love Nanny Tex," she wrote. "Thanky Nanny," a relative wrote in reply.

Loretta Robinson with a bird called Paris. Picture: Facebook

It is alleged Robinson came to police attention after Strike Force Vipers was set up in August to investigate and disrupt the supply of drugs in the St George area.

Police surveillance units were set up around Robinson's house in Lyne St, Hurstville.

It is alleged officers saw people going to the house and buying drugs.

The Hurstville home of Loretta Robinson, who has been charged with drug supply. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Strike Force Vipers officers arrested Robinson just after 12 noon last Friday, and she was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, nine counts of possessing an illegal drug and possessing an unauthorised firearm.

She was also charged with being an owner/occupier knowingly allowing use as drug premises and recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime.

Robinson appeared in Sutherland Local Court and was refused bail to reappear on September 19.

Robinson's social media accounts also include regular tributes to her daughter who died in 2009. "We miss and love you so much," she wrote next to a photo of her daughter's grave earlier this year.