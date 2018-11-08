Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Baby formula scam caught on film

8th Nov 2018 3:19 AM

 

NEW footage has emerged showing how a gang of shoppers is getting around restrictions on the purchase of baby formula.

Women can be seen buying two tins of the baby formula at Hurstville Woolworths, placing them in trolleys outside the shop before returning to buy more, the footage provided to 9News by 2GB's Ben Fordham shows.

Shoppers at the store are now limited to buying two tins at a time, but Janet Hill and daughter Alisha, who filmed the footage, said the shelf was completely cleared of tins.

 

An organised group of shoppers purchasing two tins of baby formula and placing them in trolleys before running back to buy more. Source: 2GB
An organised group of shoppers purchasing two tins of baby formula and placing them in trolleys before running back to buy more. Source: 2GB

 

Women went back and forth until they got all the tins. Source: 2GB.
Women went back and forth until they got all the tins. Source: 2GB.

 

Most baby formula retails in Australia for $20 to $35 dollars a tin, but it can sell for more than double that in China.

This week, a second alleged member of a Sydney baby formula gang was charged.

The man, 35, was arrested at a Dundas Valley home on Monday as part of a police investigation into the theft and distribution of $250,000 worth of baby formula, vitamins, Manuka honey and other goods.

He was later charged offences including with larceny and theft. Police allege he stole baby formula from a Carlingford supermarket that was later sent overseas.

The gang's alleged ringleader, a 48-year-old woman, had at least 12 people under her wing sourcing items, which are all highly sought after in China.

She was arrested in late August, when a police raid of two Carlingford homes uncovered $215,000 in cash and 4000 tins of baby formula.

 

A depleted shelf at a supermarket after popular baby formula tins were snapped up.
A depleted shelf at a supermarket after popular baby formula tins were snapped up.

Related Items

baby formula editors picks gangs parenting

Top Stories

    Officer recounts moments before fatal shots were fired

    premium_icon Officer recounts moments before fatal shots were fired

    Crime Senior Constable Logan O'Donohue gave evidence at the inquest into the shooting death of Paul Lambert.

    Man praised for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    premium_icon Man praised for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    News NSW Police commend Grafton man's courageous efforts.

    Victim of White Shark attack named

    Victim of White Shark attack named

    News The DPI identified the shark involved was a White Shark

    Customer wins $50k while shopping in Urunga

    premium_icon Customer wins $50k while shopping in Urunga

    Offbeat Big win cause to celebrate with a few Moscatos.

    Local Partners