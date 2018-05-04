Menu
Slain underworld figure Carl Williams with his daughter Dhakota Williams.
Gang killer Carl Williams’ girl’s photo probe

by Jonathon Moran
4th May 2018 7:10 AM
AUTHORITIES are investigating how the under-age daughter of slain underworld figure Carl Williams came to be in an over-18 only venue where she posted a soc­ial media image tagging herself.

Dhakota Williams, 17, last month shared an Instagram picture of herself at Melbourne's Crown Casino Mah­ogany Room.

A Crown spokeswoman said it had referred the matter to the Victorian Police and the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation, which confirmed it was "making inquiries".

Dhakota Williams. Picture: Instagram @dhakotawilliams
Ms Williams has deleted the image.

Her private Instagram page has added more than 2200 followers since The Daily Telegraph revealed this week she wanted to become a lawyer.

"The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation can confirm that Crown Melbourne has contacted us on this matter and we are currently making further inquiries," the VCGLR said in a statement.

Dhakota Williams with her father, Carl Williams. Picture: Instagram @dhakotawilliams
Crown was a regular haunt of Ms Williams father, who was killed in Victoria's Barwon Prison in April 2010 when serving life sentences for the murders of Jason and Lewis Moran and Mark Mallia.

It is understood Ms Williams and her mother, Roberta, have filmed scenes for the pilot of a Mob Wives-style reality TV show with producers currently negotiating with major TV networks to have the pilot taken up for a full series.

 

Dhakota Williams. Picture: Instagram @dhakotawilliams
Dhakota Williams with a friend. Picture: Instagram @dhakotawilliams
