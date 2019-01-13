Gamers go at it during 12-hour marathon

IN THE THICK OF THE ACTION: Scott Kearns at the Coffs Gaming League 12-hour LAN party on Saturday.

IN THE THICK OF THE ACTION: Scott Kearns at the Coffs Gaming League 12-hour LAN party on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

A LARGE contingent of gamers flooded the Coffs Harbour Education Campus' in L-block on Saturday for a 12-hour marathon of online action.

The inaugural Coffs Gaming League 12-hour LAN party was a great success, with the building transformed into a two-level gaming hub.

Games played included Overwatch, Battleground, Battlefield 5 and older retro games such as Age of Empires 2.

The Coffs Gaming League are hoping to stage a 12-hour LAN party every quarter following the events success, with the next one anticipated to be held in April.

Here are some photos from the event: