A video gamer – who would spend hours a day livestreaming his gaming online – has pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Gamer guilty of having child exploitation material

by Caleb Bond
18th Jul 2020 7:36 AM


A ponytailed videogamer who posts videos to YouTube under the name of "Radical Dreamer Shane-O" has pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation and abuse material.

Shane Andrew Lunnay, 35, of Parafield Gardens, was charged with one aggravated count of possessing child exploitation material depicting children under the age of 14.

He was also charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material and one count of possessing or controlling child abuse material in the form of data and using a carriage service to obtain or access it. The offences happened on June 6, 2019.

Shane Andrew Lunnay, 35, of Parafield Gardens, has pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material. Image: Facebook
The Adelaide Magistrates Court heard Lunnay kept photos and videos of child exploitation on a Corsair computer tower and kept data on two different computers and a hard drive.

Lunnay operates a YouTube channel called "Radical Dreamer Shane-O" where he has posted hundreds of videos of him playing video games and talking about items he has collected, including stuffed toys and figurines.

He hasn't posted to the channel since September last year.

He is bailed and banned from having contact with minors.

Lunnay will be sentenced in the District Court on September 11.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as Gamer guilty of having child exploitation material

child exploitation material shane andrew lunnay

