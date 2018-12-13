GAME ON: Kangaroo shooter wins green light in bid for access

Kangaroo shooter Lucas Riley has been in discussions with Southern Downs Regional Council over getting approvals for semi-trailer access to his property on Warwick's outskirts.

Kangaroo shooter Lucas Riley has been in discussions with Southern Downs Regional Council over getting approvals for semi-trailer access to his property on Warwick's outskirts. Marian Faa

SEMI-TRAILERS will be allowed to access a controversial game meat business on Warwick's outskirts after approvals passed through Southern Downs Regional Council yesterday.

Despite traffic safety concerns raised by members of the public, prolific Warwick-based kangaroo shooter Lucas Riley has won a bid for increased heavy vehicle access to his property on the Cunningham Highway.

Two semi-trailers per week will now be able to collect game meat from his property between 6am and 9pm.

The decision comes after months of negotiations following Mr Riley's original application for a game meat storage facility and motor vehicle workshop in January.

In September, the council issued a negotiated decision noticed banning B-doubles and semi-trailers from accessing Mr Riley's property on the Cunningham Highway west of Warwick.

However the conditions were overturned in a unanimous decision at yesterday's general council meeting.

"What this seeks to do is stop b-doubles entering the site, the approval has already been granted and this is just a change to the original conditions, is the way I read it," Cr Vic Pennisi said.

Crack shot Lucas Riley is on a mission to establish a profitable kangaroo meat business he hopes will help farmers with the pest Marian Faa

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she did not wish to comment on matters relating to Mr Riley.

However a council report states nearby residents have experienced impacts associated with the use of the property for game meat storage.

"The applicant has continued to operate from the site in non-compliance with the original approval. Council receives multiple complaints regarding this business on a daily basis; either via email, telephone or in person," the report states.

The Warwick Daily News attempted to contact Mr Riley, who did not respond to a request for comment.

However the report states Mr Riley

Another application to allow shooters to deliver carcasses to Mr Riley's property between 9pm and 7am will be considered after the council has reviewed public feedback.