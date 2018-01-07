Menu
Game on in Coffs for people on autism spectrum

GAME ON: Attention to detail is something shared by gamers and those on the autism spectrum.
Greg White
by

A SOCIAL gaming group is being formed on the Coffs Coast for people on the autism spectrum.

Local retailer Good Games Coffs Harbour has formed a partnerships with the Mid Coast Communities' Ability Links to offer the program.

The first gathering will be held from 10am on Saturday, January 13, at the Good Games store on Harbour Drive.

Co-owner Louise Smithers said gamers need attention to detail, good memory and the ability to think outside the box which is something in common with people on the spectrum.

"We look forward to working hand in hand with the community,” she said.

"Something we pride ourselves on here at Good Games is social inclusion for all.

"It is no surprise gaming is a commonly shared passion as it allows them to utilise these skills in an entertaining and rewarding way.”

Consideration has been made of the sensory needs of people on the spectrum and a variety of card and board games will be on offer to play.

Participants may get creative with manga drawing and miniature painting and if a break is needed there are plenty of comics and serious literature to check out.

Games will be suitable for all skill levels and there will be staff and volunteers on hand to assist with learning to play.

The aim is for the group to meet monthly.

Further information from Rowan on 5632 4015 or email rowanlennox@midcc.org.au

Coffs Coast Advocate
