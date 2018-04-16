Menu
Coffs harbour rugby club house. 26 march 2018
Coffs harbour rugby club house. 26 march 2018 Trevor Veale
Rugby Union

Game on at Snappers for revamp

16th Apr 2018 3:45 PM

THE clubhouse at the home of the Coffs Snappers is set for a refurbishment after the rugby club was granted State Government funding.

An allocation of $156,072 for the project means the Snappers can upgrade and refurbish the clubhouse thanks to an application by Coffs Harbour City Council and the Sawtell Toormina Sport and Recreation Club Inc.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser is thrilled the project via Stronger Country Communities funding has been given the green light.

"This revamp will provide a long-term solution to a leaking roof, which has damaged the internal building and replace damaged ceiling panels and carpet," Mr Fraser said.

"The project will replace the ageing stairs to the spectator viewing deck and refresh the internal building with new paint and new doors along with other improvements."

Coffs Rugby Snappers stalwarts with Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the funding announcement that will allow to club to upgrade its clubhouse.
andrew fraser coffs harbour coffs rugby coffs rugby snappers coffs snappers mnc rugby rugby union sawtell toormina sport and recreation club stronger country communities fund
