Game on at Snappers for revamp

THE clubhouse at the home of the Coffs Snappers is set for a refurbishment after the rugby club was granted State Government funding.

An allocation of $156,072 for the project means the Snappers can upgrade and refurbish the clubhouse thanks to an application by Coffs Harbour City Council and the Sawtell Toormina Sport and Recreation Club Inc.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser is thrilled the project via Stronger Country Communities funding has been given the green light.

"This revamp will provide a long-term solution to a leaking roof, which has damaged the internal building and replace damaged ceiling panels and carpet," Mr Fraser said.

"The project will replace the ageing stairs to the spectator viewing deck and refresh the internal building with new paint and new doors along with other improvements."