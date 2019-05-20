GoT breastfeeding kid is hot now

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 FINALE EPISODE.

TURN AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS.

The last time we saw Robin Arryn in Game of Thrones was in season 6, where he was attempting - and failing - to train for combat.

He was the same spoiled, bratty kid we were introduced to back in the first season, where he was still being breastfed by his mother, Lysa of House Tully, despite him being a grown a** kid.

Legit more annoying than Joffrey.

After Littlefinger's execution in season 7, Robin became the sole ruler of the Vale, however he didn't appear in the show when he took the title. So, we all basically forgot he existed.

Now all of a sudden he's showed up in the finale episode in a brief scene, and people on Twitter have pointed out his drastic "glow up" over the years he's been MIA.

The last time we saw Robin - played by Brazilian actor Lino Facioli - he was an underage 14-year-old. Now he's an 18-year-old man, something that has not gone unnoticed by the female population on social media.

Writers also gave the character a nice glow up too, with his childish persona long gone as Robin travelled to King's Landing following*that* shock death.

He was there to participate at a council formed by the heads of each remaining Great House of Westeros to choose a new ruler.

Despite all the other headline-stealing events of that episode, it seems fans can't help but focus on Robin's impressive transformation.