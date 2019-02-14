Game of Throne masterminds switch projects

The creative forces behind Game of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss, are reportledly working on a new Star Wars trilogy.

The US entertainment site TVline reported that the creative duo's next project - a science fiction series for HBO called Confederate - has been put on hold so they can work on an entirely new trilogy of films set in that galaxy far, far away.

SEASON EIGHT: First photos from final season

The site quoted HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, who said "Dan and David are finishing up the final season [of Game of Thrones] and then they are going to go into the Star Wars universe. When they come out of that, I assume they will come back to us."

"It's hard to say to someone, 'You can't go do Star Wars. They love it. It's a childhood dream. They'll go do that, remember why they love television and come back."

Bloys specified that the deal was for three films.

Although there are no details regarding the new trilogy, fans have speculated that the new films could be set in the days of the Old Republic - thus pre-dating the existing prequel trilogy that started with The Phantom Menace in 1999.

The final film in the current trilogy of Star Wars movies - still just provisionally titled Episode IX - is scheduled to be released on December 19.

That film, directed by JJ Abrams, will be the final film appearance of Carrie Fisher in her role as Princess/General Leia.

Another standalone trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is also in the works.

Two live-action series are also confirmed: The Mandalorian, starring Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal; and a spy thriller with Rogue One's Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones - comprising six movie-length episodes - debuts worldwide on April 15 ADST.