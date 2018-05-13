Game changing cricket commentary play

Mike Hussey has been signed as a cricket commentator for Fox Sports.

FOX SPORTS' cricket revolution is taking shape, with five new commentators added to a bumper line-up as the network gears up to deliver the biggest and best cricket coverage ever.

Australian batting greats Mark Waugh and Mike Hussey as well as former Australian women's star Melanie Jones have signed to join Fox Cricket, alongside former England captain Michael Vaughan and women's World Cup winner Isa Guha.

The announcement comes only weeks after one of Australia's most loved cricketers, Adam Gilchrist, was confirmed as the face of FOX Cricket, joining Allan Border and Brendon Julian to create the country's most formidable cricket team.

Starting this summer, every ball of every over of elite men's and women's cricket will be shown live and with no ads in play on FOX SPORTS, following its landmark six-year partnership to become the home of cricket.

Foxtel and FOX SPORTS CEO Patrick Delaney said the new signings were part of a revolution.

"We won't just broadcast cricket - we will revolutionise it. We will give fans more of the game they love, on more platforms so they can watch when and how they want," Delaney said.

"This is more than pointing a camera, its about looking at every aspect of the game and finding new ways to deliver something better, something different, something special.

"That's why we are assembling a commentary team like no other. With over 550 Tests, 1200 ODIs and 75 T20s between them, this team will lead the biggest cricket broadcasting shake-up ever. And it will continue to grow.

"We have a big summer ahead. And we are charging toward it."

FOX SPORTS Head of Television Steve Crawley added that the quality of the commentary line-up being assembled would ensure "entertaining, fun" broadcasting.

"FOX Cricket will be about entertainment, fun, chemistry and testing the boundaries. It will honour the past and own the future," Crawley said.

"That's where Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mike Hussey, Brendon Julian, Mark Waugh, Mel Jones, Allan Border and Michael Vaughan walk in. This is a world class team.

"Isa Guha? It's true, some Australians don't know her but Isa will become a household name - she's an international cricketer having represented England and a brilliant ball-by-ball caller.

"The others you know. It's one hell of a line up. And there is more to come."