GAMBLING: New Government data reveals just how much pubs and clubs are profiting from gaming machines.
Gamblers spend millions on Coffs' pokies

Jasmine Minhas
24th May 2019 3:15 PM
IT TOOK just six months for Coffs Harbour's pubs and clubs to rack up a massive net profit of $25 million from poker machines.

This saw around $6 million in tax generated across the 24 local venues and 849 machines during the last six months of 2018, according to the latest data from Liquor and Gaming NSW.

Coffs Harbour's 12 pubs saw a profit of $9.5 million and generated $3 million in tax from July to December last year, while 12 local clubs raked in $16 million in profits and generated $3 million in tax from June to November.

The results are mostly consistent when compared to the data from the same time a year earlier, with venues seeing a profit of around $25 million from the pokies during the last six months of 2017.

Liquor & Gaming NSW issues the data every six months as part of a commitment to 'boost transparency' on gambling activity. Previously, the data was provided on an annual basis.

It is noted gaming machine profits are historically higher in the second half of each calender year because of seasonal factors.

