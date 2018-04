FRENCH gallopers Dunaden and Americain will have to emulate Makybe Diva if they are to win their second Melbourne Cup on November 6.

The mighty mare became just the second winner to carry 58kg or more since 1972 when she won her third consecutive Melbourne Cup with that weight in 2005.

Americain, which won the Cup in 2010, and last year's winner Dunaden were made equal topweights with 58kg when weights were released yesterday.