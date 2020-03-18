Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 7:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
anzac day coronavirus gallipoli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        premium_icon Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        Politics As the Federal Government prepares for waves of job losses, billions of dollars is expected in new safety net support for businesses and households.

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        Health There is a lot of confusion as governments scramble

        Missing man was trying to save dog swept out by ‘rogue wave’

        premium_icon Missing man was trying to save dog swept out by ‘rogue wave’

        News UPDATE: The man, the subject of a large search, found safe and well.