Gallichan looks to school his counterparts in Japan

LINE UP: Bonville Golf Resort's head teaching prefessional Richard Gallichan is taking a shot at earning a card on the Japan Tour.

LOCAL PGA Tour player and head teaching professional at Bonville Golf Resort, Richie Gallichan will head to Japan this month as he looks to qualify for the Japanese Pro Tour.

Qualification for the tour begins on August 29 in Osaka where Richie will enter a qualifying school consisting of four stages across several months.

Beginning with four rounds of golf in Osaka, the top 25 per cent of the field progress through to the next stage.

Hundreds of hopefuls from across the Asia Pacific region will enter the program, jostling to make the cut at each stage.

The opportunity is the culmination of a solid last six months of training and the timing couldn't be more perfect for Richie who's currently playing off a handicap of plus-6 and last week travelled to Sydney to spend time with his swing coach Dave Saunders in the lead up.

"I feel like it's the right time to give the tour a good shot,” Richie said.

"Given I progress through the qualifying stages, I will be back and forth from Japan through to December giving me the opportunity to balance my tour schedule with my commitments as head teaching professional at Bonville Golf Resort.”

No stranger to the tour circuit, Richie has played both the European and Asian tour circuits and found success at European and web.com tour events.

Should he manage to qualify for the Japanese tour beginning in January, he will play for prize pools of up to $ million per event.

Richie heads off to Fiji later this week where he will contest the Qantasclub Pro-Am at the famous Natadola Bay before heading to Japan.

"The Pro-Am is a great opportunity to fine tune my game at a top tournament golf course before the hard work begins,” he said.