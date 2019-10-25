Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED UP: The Coffs Coast Chargers are back in action this weekend.
CHARGED UP: The Coffs Coast Chargers are back in action this weekend.
Sport

Gallichan brothers will lead the charge

Sam Flanagan
25th Oct 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVING reached the hallowed turf of the SCG last season, the Coffs Coast Chargers will be intent on replicating that effort in the new edition of the Plan B Regional Bash.

The side begin their campaign this weekend with a match today against the Northern Inland Bolters before lining up against Northern Rivers Rock tomorrow.

The side is being led by Sawtell gun Richie Gallichan, who will steer the ship as captain-coach.

The competition is somewhat personal for Gallichan, after the Chargers fell to the Central Coast Rush last year in the semi finals who were captained by none other than his brother Peter.

Though this year Peter has joined forces with Richie in the Chargers outfit, meaning the Coffs Coast have another great chance of going deep in the competition.

The Chargers’ matches this weekend are being held in Tamworth. A strong squad of 13 players have been selected for the trip away. The squad is Richie Gallichan, Peter Gallichan, Trent Mitchell, Luke Cox, Alec Baldwin, Ben McMahon, Harry Bird, Hayden McMahon, Eli Fahey, Blake Austin, Hayden Ensbey, Tyh Murphy and Trent Diereck.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Rivalry will hit top gear at Rally Australia

    premium_icon Rivalry will hit top gear at Rally Australia

    News WHEN the top rally drivers in the world converge on the Coffs Coast in three weeks’ time, there’ll also be two locals locking horns in a do-or-die battle.

    MPs, we’d like to talk about media freedom

    MPs, we’d like to talk about media freedom

    News It's your Right to Know, but it's something you're being denied

    Search for the final plan

    premium_icon Search for the final plan

    News IT’S been a rocky road for residents regarding plans to change the foreshores at...

    Love can be blind, but the law sees everything

    Love can be blind, but the law sees everything

    News Do you think the memorial seat should stay at Emerald Beach?