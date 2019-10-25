Gallichan brothers will lead the charge

CHARGED UP: The Coffs Coast Chargers are back in action this weekend.

HAVING reached the hallowed turf of the SCG last season, the Coffs Coast Chargers will be intent on replicating that effort in the new edition of the Plan B Regional Bash.

The side begin their campaign this weekend with a match today against the Northern Inland Bolters before lining up against Northern Rivers Rock tomorrow.

The side is being led by Sawtell gun Richie Gallichan, who will steer the ship as captain-coach.

The competition is somewhat personal for Gallichan, after the Chargers fell to the Central Coast Rush last year in the semi finals who were captained by none other than his brother Peter.

Though this year Peter has joined forces with Richie in the Chargers outfit, meaning the Coffs Coast have another great chance of going deep in the competition.

The Chargers’ matches this weekend are being held in Tamworth. A strong squad of 13 players have been selected for the trip away. The squad is Richie Gallichan, Peter Gallichan, Trent Mitchell, Luke Cox, Alec Baldwin, Ben McMahon, Harry Bird, Hayden McMahon, Eli Fahey, Blake Austin, Hayden Ensbey, Tyh Murphy and Trent Diereck.