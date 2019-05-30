Gallichan believes Australia primed for World Cup assault

RETURNING STAR: Steve Smith has shown he hasn't lost his touch during Australia's warm up matches.

RETURNING STAR: Steve Smith has shown he hasn't lost his touch during Australia's warm up matches. Alastair Grant

CRICKET: One of the Coffs Coast's finest cricketing products has backed Australia to go all the way in the World Cup, believing the side is perfectly balanced and primed for a big month.

Sawtell skipper Richie Gallichan said Australia are peaking at the right time and will be a force to be reckoned with in England.

"We've got a very strong squad and it's come together really nicely,” Gallichan said.

"If you had asked me six months ago I would have said we were no chance but we're looking good now.”

Gallichan has also endorsed the recalls of both Steve Smith and David Warner after year-long bans.

"They'd make any team in the world stronger, and it looks like Usman Khawaja or Shaun Marsh will miss out now. They'd get a run in most other teams at the tournament which shows how strong we are.”

Gallichan, who is a top-order batsman and off-spin bowler by trade, said what intrigues him the most is the make-up of Australia's bowling attack.

"I think Adam Zampa will play every game and if the pitches begin to dry out and break up as the tournament goes on Nathan Lyon might come in as well.”

"Combine those two with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, along with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis as the all-rounders, and that's a well-balanced attack.”

Gallichan said England deserve to be favourites for the tournament and has tipped the hosts to meet Australia in the final.

As for his dark horse, he's gone for the flash and flair of the Caribbean.

"I don't think anyone will want to play the West Indies in the semi final if they make it, they scored 400 runs the other day in their warm up match and didn't even bat their 50 overs.”

Australia's opening game is Saturday night against Afghanistan.

You can catch every game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup live on Kayo.