GALLERY: Titans and Knights clash in Coffs

OFF AND GONE: Lachlan Crouch races away for the Newcastle Knights U16s team on Sunday against the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Geoff King Motors Oval was full of future NRL superstars on Sunday afternoon, as the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights unleashed their young guns.

The clubs staged pre-season matches against each other in both the U16s and U18s, with the talented youngsters putting on great entertainment for the crowd in humid conditions.

The U18s ended in a 20-20 draw, with the Knights scoring on the final play of the match to equalise.

In the U16s Newcastle were triumphant 16-8.

Below are some photos from the matches.