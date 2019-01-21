Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFF AND GONE: Lachlan Crouch races away for the Newcastle Knights U16s team on Sunday against the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour.
OFF AND GONE: Lachlan Crouch races away for the Newcastle Knights U16s team on Sunday against the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour. Sam Flanagan
Sport

GALLERY: Titans and Knights clash in Coffs

Sam Flanagan
by
21st Jan 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Geoff King Motors Oval was full of future NRL superstars on Sunday afternoon, as the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights unleashed their young guns.

The clubs staged pre-season matches against each other in both the U16s and U18s, with the talented youngsters putting on great entertainment for the crowd in humid conditions.

The U18s ended in a 20-20 draw, with the Knights scoring on the final play of the match to equalise.

In the U16s Newcastle were triumphant 16-8.

Below are some photos from the matches.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs harbour elite development squad geoff king motors oval gold coast titans newcastle knights nrl pre season pres season rugby league
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Oakeshott calls for concrete plans on bypass

    premium_icon Oakeshott calls for concrete plans on bypass

    News Roads Minister responds to independent candidate's call for a bypass EIS release date.

    • 21st Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    premium_icon ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    Crime Mr Newman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Family fear for welfare of missing woman

    Family fear for welfare of missing woman

    News MISSING: Have you seen Betty?

    Rider sustains serious leg injuries after motorcycle crash

    premium_icon Rider sustains serious leg injuries after motorcycle crash

    News The man, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with a Mitsubishi ute