Grafton Tigers host Sawtell Toormina Saints in an AFL North Coast clash at Ellem Oval on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
AFL

GALLERY: Tigers, Saints scrap it out at Ellem Oval

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
GRAFTON Tigers have been the benchmark side in the AFL North Coast men's competition this year but the Sawtell Toormina Saints have been right on their tail.

The Tigers welcomed the Saints to Ellem Oval on Saturday for a top of the table clash and it was clear to see just how much these two sides want to win.

Players were flying into tackles as the physical foes looked to find a foothold.

Grafton looked to stream away with some late goals as the rain started to fall, but Sawtell fought tooth and nail until the very end.

This could very well be a preview of an epic grand final clash to come.

Full result to come, but check out our epic gallery of the action on Saturday below:

afl north coast gallery grafton tigers sawtell toormina saints
