GALLERY: Talk on determination and resilience

Steven Bradbury, former Australian short track speed skater and four-time Olympian gave a motivational talk at C.ex Coffs.
Mr Bradbury talked about the determination and resilience to put in the hard work required to become a gold medalist.
A TOTAL of 28 Coffs Harbour residents have declared bankruptcy or have gone into debt within three months.
MORE than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through the middle of Casino from 10am today.
TODAY host Karl Stefanovic has sent a clear message to federal politicians holding up same-sex couples being granted the right to marry.
Ready to build on with excellent views of the ocean, Korora Bay, Charlesworth Bay, Muttonbird Island, Hinterland and valley, yet only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza...
Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...
A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...
What more do you need in a home? With a quiet cul-de-sac, Ocean views, still under builders warranty by 6 years and minutes from beaches, town centre. With the...
You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...
Privately nestled away on a hilltop, this exceptional rural homestead has amazing views over the Orara West State Forest, Cedar Valley and Bindarri National...
This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...
Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...