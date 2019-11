GAME ON: There's plenty going on at the Australian Senior Oztag Championships in Coffs Harbour.

GAME ON: There's plenty going on at the Australian Senior Oztag Championships in Coffs Harbour. Sam Flanagan

MORE than 140 teams from across Australia are currently in town for the Australian Senior Oztag Championships.

Following on from the success of the junior championships two weeks ago, the event is a great boost for the local economy with more than 3000 people converging on the region for the tournament.

The finals will be held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium tomorrow.

Here's some photos from today's action: