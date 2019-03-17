GALLERY: Sharks surge to massive win in the grand final

AUSTRALIA'S BEST: The South Queensland Sharks proved too strong for the Sydney Scorpions in the National Touch League women's grand final on Saturday at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

AUSTRALIA'S BEST: The South Queensland Sharks proved too strong for the Sydney Scorpions in the National Touch League women's grand final on Saturday at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Sam Flanagan

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The South Queensland Sharks women's team have put in a dominant display in the final of the National Touch League to be crowed Australian champions.

Battling rain in the first half, the Sharks were able to hold onto the ball better than their opponents, which lead to mounting pressure on a young Sydney Scorpions team.

Leading 2-0 at the break, the Sharks put their foot to the throat of their opposition in the second half to run away with a dominant 7-2 victory.

The triumph marked a successful tournament for the Sharks, with the club's mixed open's team and men's 40s side also winning their grand finals.

Below are some photos of the women's grand final: