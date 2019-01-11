GALLERY: Pretty in pink at the golf course
THE fairways at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club were splashed with people in pink today for a great cause.
The annual Pink Silks Golf Day is the first of two major sporting fundraisers in town this weekend for the Pink Silks Trust.
The four person ambrose competition was a sellout event, with a waiting list of teams eager to compete.
It was all smiles as groups made their way around the course, with a hole-in-one tournament to win a car also part of the day.
Here are some photos from the event: