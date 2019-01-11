Menu
LADY POWER: Trish McKay, Leah Kay, Helen Bride and Gail McDonald at the Pink Silks Golf Day at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.
News

GALLERY: Pretty in pink at the golf course

Sam Flanagan
by
11th Jan 2019 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE fairways at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club were splashed with people in pink today for a great cause.

The annual Pink Silks Golf Day is the first of two major sporting fundraisers in town this weekend for the Pink Silks Trust.

The four person ambrose competition was a sellout event, with a waiting list of teams eager to compete.

It was all smiles as groups made their way around the course, with a hole-in-one tournament to win a car also part of the day.

Here are some photos from the event:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs harbour golf club fundraiser golf pink silks trust
Coffs Coast Advocate

