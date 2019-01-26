Menu
A tip-off has sparked a police search of the Colo River.
GALLERY: Polair, police divers called to search Kholo River

Cordell Richardson
by and Staff writers
26th Jan 2019 1:27 PM
POLICE are searching the Kholo River for a "suspicious" item they think may have been thrown in.

Polair and police divers have been sent to the area to help.

A tip-off to police sparked the investigation after a witness claimed they saw somebody throwing an item into the river off a bridge.

Nothing has yet been found but police are searching as a precaution.

If you know any details regarding the search, please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

