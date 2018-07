Truck crash at Glenugie on Thursday, July 27 at approximately 5am

Frank Redward

DRAMATIC images have emerged from this morning's truck crash at Glenugie.

The incident happened shortly after 5am this morning. The truck was on fire earlier, but the flames have now been extinguished.

Fortunately, the have been no fatalities.