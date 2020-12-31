Gallery opening draws nearer as bunker weathers latest storm

Work on the $3m Bunker Cartoon Gallery redevelopment will soon be complete with gallery manager Margaret Cameron announcing it is due to open in mid-February 2021. Photo: Tim Jarrett

WHILE the opening is still a few weeks away, the redevelopment of the National Cartoon Gallery has already passed a critical test – it prevented the historic bunker below from leaking.

The construction of a new gallery, theatre space and cafe above Coffs Harbour’s unique Bunker Cartoon Gallery is edging closer to completion with its first exhibition – a Bill Leak retrospective – expected to open in February.

But the $3 million dollar redevelopment, envisaged to one day tell the history of Australia through cartoon, has its origins in a rather more pressing dilemma – to stop the original bunker from leaking.

Built in 1943 and abandoned for decades following World War II, the propensity for water to make its way into the bunker gallery became increasingly worse and so came about the idea for an extension above the bunker.

The new Gallery space is scheduled to open mid-February 2021. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“It has been delightful to see rain of the kind we have had the last couple of weeks and nothing came into the building. And that is the first time since I have been here,” said gallery manager Margaret Cameron.

However, plugging a leak was in no way the most significant reason for the redevelopment as Ms Cameron explained the extension is also about enhancing Coffs Harbour’s “point of difference” and giving Australian cartoonists the recognition they deserve.

The plan for a permanent exhibition drawing on historical articles to contextualise the work of cartoonists is in the works and will document Australia’s history “from federation to today” using cartoons from the gallery’s 24,000 strong collection.

“All coastal communities have beautiful beaches and hinterland … but the Gallery and what we are attempting to do has not been done in Australia,” she said.

Margaret Cameron inside the bunker, which is currently showcasing works from the Rotary Cartoon Awards 2020. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“This is something that the community can benefit from and can bring a lot of visitors that would not necessarily stop off in Coffs because it is something completely different.”

Those who have been lucky enough to take a peek inside the new gallery space have noted how wonderful it is to see how the bunker has been incorporated into the new building’s design.

Part of the bunker’s outer shell has been exposed and cleaned to show another side to this unique piece of Coffs Harbour history.

For more information on the latest exhibits visit the Bunker Cartoon Gallery website at www.nationalcartoongallery.com.au.