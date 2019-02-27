Menu
o wek at SCU Coffs Harbour.Jazmyn Hennessy and Conlan Brehaut Student Ambassadors, and Pete Marshell staff.. 26 FEB 2018
News

GALLERY: O-Week at SCU in full swing

27th Feb 2019 10:30 AM
CLASSES are just around the corner for Southern Cross University's newest students, but this week it's all about fun times, great food, new friendships and becoming acquainted with the Coffs Harbour campus.

Crowds of fresh faces streamed onto the campus this week for orientation week, taking part in tours, information sessions and activities in anticipation for their first day of tertiary education.

See a full list of activities here, and check out our gallery below.

Coffs Coast Advocate

