Readers have submitted their stunning snaps of the Coffs Coast. See all the images in the gallery.

Readers have submitted their stunning snaps of the Coffs Coast. See all the images in the gallery.

OUR readers have proved once again that we live in one of the most beautiful places in the country.

We put the call out on our Facebook page for the most incredible snaps of the Coffs Coast, and locals did not fail to deliver.

See all the fantastic images in the gallery below.