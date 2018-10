Riders set off on the 165km C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge.

Riders set off on the 165km C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge. Rachel Vercoe

RIDERS lucked out with great conditions for a 60km bike ride this morning.

With a cloudy sky and slight southerly breeze, riders in the C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge weren't complaining about the heat which was experienced on the Coffs Coast yesterday.

Check out the gallery as competitors started out on their challenging ride.